Predators Vs. Ducks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 3 Online

The Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks have had quite the interesting Western Conference final so far.

The Predators stole home-ice advantage with a Game 1 victory, and it appeared as though they were on their way to winning Game 2 before a Ducks comeback sent the best-of-seven series to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena tied at one game apiece.

And things have gotten pretty heated between the teams, thanks in large part to Ducks agitator Ryan Kesler.

Here’s how you can watch Predators vs. Ducks Game 3 online.

When: Tuesday, May 16, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images