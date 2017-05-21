Premier League Table: Liverpool, Man City Clinch Champions League Berths

Share this:

It’s official: Liverpool is back in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2014.

The Reds earned a berth in the prestigious European tournament Sunday, defeating Middlesbrough 3-0 at Anfield to finish fourth in the Premier League with 76 points.

Job done. A Champions League qualifier to look forward to next season. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ApftAz6Fih — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 21, 2017

Liverpool will be joined in the Champions League by Manchester City (3rd place: 78 points), Tottenham Hotspur (2nd place: 86 points) and Premier League champion Chelsea, which finished the season with 93 points to earn its second title in three years.

Manager Jurgen Klopp’s team had to fight hard for qualification, as Arsenal was hot on the heels of both the Reds and Manchester City. The Gunners capped their season with a 3-1 victory over Everton and won their last five Premier League games, but finished fifth in the standings with 75 points.

Liverpool is guaranteed to be seeded in the playoff round of the 2017-18 Champions League, which kicks off in late June. The draw for the first and second qualifying rounds will be held on June 19.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com