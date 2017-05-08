President Donald Trump Congratulated John Daly On PGA Tour Champions Win

Share this:

John Daly took home his first PGA Tour Champions victory Sunday when he won the Insperity Invitational, and he received congratulations from an unexpected source Monday morning.

President Donald Trump sent a congratulatory tweet to the two-time major champion after his one-stroke victory on the senior circuit.

Congratulations to @PGA_JohnDaly on his big win yesterday. John is a great guy who never gave up – and now a winner again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Daly, who hadn’t won a PGA Tour event since the 2004 Buick Invitational at Torrey Pines, thanked the president with a tweet of his own.

Thank you Mr. President & also doing such a great job for our country! Means a lot! #winning https://t.co/aW5eKb30CZ — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) May 8, 2017

The 51-year-old finished the tournament at 14-under-par, and held off Kenny Perry and Tommy Armour despite closing with three straight bogeys.

And Daly celebrated snapping his 13-year drought as only he could.

That winning feeling. Congrats to @PGA_JohnDaly on his first PGA TOUR Champions victory 🍾🍻 pic.twitter.com/pcIzpndb6q — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) May 7, 2017

We hope to see Daly in contention at a PGA Tour event soon, as he’s one of the most talented and entertaining players of his generation.

