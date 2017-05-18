Racer Nicky Hayden’s Condition Still Too Critical For Doctors To Operate

Share this:

Former MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden’s has been transferred to a larger hospital following his bicycle accident Wednesday, but he still remains in critical condition.

The Honda World Superbike rider was transferred to Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, Italy, on Wednesday from a smaller hospital in Rimini due to the severity of his injuries, Motorsport.com reports. Bugalini released a statement saying Hayden sustained a cerebral edema and several fractures.

Doctors said in a followup statement Thursday that the edema may require surgery to relieve pressure inside Hayden’s skull, but his condition currently isn’t stable enough to operate.

“There are no substantial changes from what was communicated yesterday evening,” the hospital said the statement, via Motorsport.com. “Nicky Hayden remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit, and the clinical picture remains extremely serious.”

Hayden, 35, reportedly was hit by a car Wednesday while he was riding his bike with friends. The American racer flew onto the hood and struck the car’s windshield as a result.

