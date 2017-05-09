Rajon Rondo Believes Bulls Would’ve Swept Celtics Had He Not Gotten Hurt

Share this:

Rajon Rondo was terrific at the start of the 2017 NBA playoffs.

The veteran point guard helped the Chicago Bulls grab a 2-0 lead over the Boston Celtics in the teams’ first-round series.

But those first two games would be all of the postseason action Rondo would see this year, as he was sidelined for the remainder of the series with a broken thumb. His injury drastically changed the tone of the series, which Boston eventually won in six games.

Many believe Chicago would have won the series had Rondo been healthy. As for Rondo himself? He thinks the Bulls would have made quick work of the C’s had he not been injured.

Rondo admits on @kgarea21 that he thought the Bulls would have swept the Celtics if he hadn't gotten hurt during Game 2. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) May 9, 2017

You can say a lot about Rondo, but you can’t say he lacks confidence.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images