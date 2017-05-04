Rangers Vs. Senators Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 4 Online

Share this:

The New York Rangers bounced back in Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Ottawa Senators with a 4-1 win on Tuesday.

Thursday night’s Game 4 is just as important for the Rangers, who will be pushed to the brink of elimination with a loss. The Senators are hoping to take a 3-1 series lead back to Ottawa for Game 5 over the weekend.

Here’s how to watch Rangers vs. Senators Game 4 online.

When: Thursday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images