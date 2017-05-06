Rangers Vs. Senators Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 5 Online

Share this:

The Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators might simply come down to which team can physically outlast the other.

The Sens took the first two games in Ottawa before the Rangers came roaring back in Games 3 and 4 at Madison Square Garden. And while the Senators have said they won’t limit captain Erik Karlsson in Game 5 on Saturday when the series returns to Canadian Tire Centre, he was a big part of the Sens’ first-round win over the Boston Bruins, and having him at less than 100 could hurt Ottawa.

On top of that, the Rangers kept Games 1 and 2 close, losing 2-1 and 6-5, respectively, so things might get interesting Saturday.

Here’s how you can watch Rangers-Senators.

When: Saturday, May 6, at 3 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images