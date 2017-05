Share this:

Tweet







The New York Rangers will be eliminated from the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs if they don’t beat the Ottawa Senators in Game 6 of their second-round series Tuesday night.

Luckily for the Rangers, this game is at Madison Square Garden, where they are 2-0 in this round.

Here’s how you can watch Rangers vs. Senators online.

When: Tuesday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images