Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan Will Give $100 To Anyone Who Can Stop LeBron James

If you think you’d be able to go 1-on-1 with LeBron James on the basketball court, then DeMar DeRozan has the deal for you.

The Toronto Raptors fell to 0-2 in their second-round NBA playoff series against the Cavaliers with a 125-103 loss Wednesday in Cleveland, and DeRozan, in particular, had a rough night. The Raptors guard scored just five points on 2-for-11 shooting.

“It sucks,” DeRozan said, per ESPN. “It sucks. To lose like we did and play like I did sucks. It’s frustrating. Now just have the idle time of having to wait until (Game 3) Friday night to redeem yourself.”

James, obviously, is a huge reason for Cleveland’s success, and the Raptors are struggling to guard the Cavaliers star. James put up 39 points on just 14 shots Wednesday night.

“If you can find somebody to stop LeBron in these moments, I’ll give you $100,” DeRozan said.

DeRozan might need to up his price, as it’s hard to imagine anyone going against the best player in the NBA for a mere hundred bucks. We’ll see if anyone takes that offer, though, at 7 p.m. ET on Friday when the series goes back to Toronto.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images