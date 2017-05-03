Raptors Vs. Cavaliers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

The Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to lose a game in the 2017 NBA playoffs.

After sweeping the Indiana Pacers in their first-round series, the Cavs picked up a victory in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Cleveland will look to extend its postseason winning streak Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena, while the Raptors hope to even the series before it shifts to Toronto.

Here’s how you can watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors online.

When: Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

