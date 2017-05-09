Ray Allen Claims Passive-Aggressive Facebook Post Was Result Of Hacking

Share this:

Ray Allen has had some terrible luck with social media.

The former NBA star is back in the news after a passive-aggressive photo of himself as a member of the Miami Heat going up against former Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo was posted to his Facebook page Tuesday. It seemed like the post was a response to his former Celtics teammates holding a reunion of sorts Monday night without him, but Allen is claiming otherwise.

In fact, he’s claiming he didn’t send it at all.

Ray Allen's publicist now tells me Ray's verified Facebook page was hacked, that he didn't post Celtics-clapback pic. FB unverified the page https://t.co/ELMW5fx4u0 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 9, 2017

Allen once claimed his Twitter was hacked after an inappropriate tweet was sent to his followers, so this is an issue he’s dealt with in the past.

But the internet tends to be suspicious of people claiming their social media accounts were hacked.

