Ray Allen Urges NBA To Bring Sonics Back To Seattle In Lengthy Instagram Post

While the rest of his former Boston Celtics teammates celebrate their 2008 NBA title, Ray Allen is busy doing some campaigning.

The retired sharpshooter, who played five seasons for the now-defunct Seattle SuperSonics, posted a passionate plea to Instagram on Wednesday urging the NBA to bring a franchise back to Seattle.

“I still can’t believe that there is no basketball in Seattle!!” Allen wrote. “This city is too great not to have a hoops squad.”

The Sonics boasted a very passionate fanbase before the team moved to Oklahoma City under new ownership in 2008 and was re-branded as the Thunder. Allen isn’t the only professional athlete trying to bring basketball back to the Emerald City, either: Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson joined an investment group in the fall of 2016 with the goal of bringing an NBA and NHL team to Seattle.

Allen played some of the best basketball of his career in Seattle, averaging 24.6 points per game over five full seasons, so he could play a pretty big effort in trying to revive the Sonics in their original home.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images