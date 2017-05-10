Boston Bruins

Ray Bourque Cuts Ribbon At Berkshire Bank Grand Opening In Downtown Boston

by on Wed, May 10, 2017 at 6:10PM
Berkshire Bank opened its first location in downtown Boston on Wednesday with Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque on hand to celebrate.

Along with Berkshire Bank CEO Michael Daly, the Berkshire team is excited about their convenient location at 121 Congress Street in Boston.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava caught up with Bourque and Daly to find out just what Berkshire Bank has to offer at their new location. Watch the video in the player above to see what they had to say.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of March 30, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $11,500 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

