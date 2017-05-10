Ray Bourque Cuts Ribbon At Berkshire Bank Grand Opening In Downtown Boston

Share this:

Tweet







Berkshire Bank opened its first location in downtown Boston on Wednesday with Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque on hand to celebrate.

Along with Berkshire Bank CEO Michael Daly, the Berkshire team is excited about their convenient location at 121 Congress Street in Boston.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava caught up with Bourque and Daly to find out just what Berkshire Bank has to offer at their new location. Watch the video in the player above to see what they had to say.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com