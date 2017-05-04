Red Sox Announce Steven Wright Will Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery

Share this:

The results are back on Steven Wright’s knee injury, and it’s not good news for the Boston Red Sox.

A second opinion determined the knuckleballer will need to undergo a cartilage restoration procedure in his left knee that will end his 2017 season, the Red Sox announced Thursday. The surgery is set for Monday with Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Wright hit the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, and Boston brought up Kyle Kendrick to start in his place against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. The Red Sox already were a starter short to start the season with David Price on the disabled list with an elbow issue.

Wright, who was 1-3 with an 8.25 ERA in five starts, is anticipated to be ready for the start of the 2018 season.

