Red Sox Are Puzzled By Lack Of Home Run Power Early In 2017 Season

Even though the Boston Red Sox can’t believe it, it’s true.

The Red Sox currently are last in the American League in home runs, having hit only 38 round-trippers, and Boston is tied with the San Francisco Giants for the fewest home runs in Major League Baseball.

And that has the Red Sox dumbfounded.

“Is it true? Last? Last? Damn,’” shortstop Xander Bogaerts said, per USA TODAY’s Jorge L. Ortiz.

The Red Sox led the majors in runs scored per game last season with 5.42 runs per game, but that has dropped to 4.56 runs per game this season.

Boston is eighth in the AL in runs scored and a lot of its offensive futility stems from its inability to hit the long ball.

There was bound to be some drop-off with David Ortiz retiring, but the Red Sox believe they have the ability to produce more runs even without the legendary designated hitter.

“It’s about time we get going,” Bogaerts said. “Obviously you can’t replace a hitter like (Ortiz), but we have the talent here and should be doing better.”

The Red Sox proved they could score without the long ball during Sunday’s 12-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. Boston pounded out 15 hits, only one of which left the park, and used aggressive base running to create run-scoring opportunities.

“The game’s not won and lost by home runs; it’s total runs,” Mitch Moreland said. “We’re just trying to score more than the other team, whether it’s home runs or some other way to get runs.”

History suggests the Red Sox will get going, as only once in the past decade have they finished outside the top five in the AL in runs scored.

