Red Sox Close Road Trip With Win Before Heading Back Home To Face Rays

The Boston Red Sox are headed back to Fenway Park, although not for very long.

The Sox wrapped up a six-game road trip with a 4-1 win Thursday over the Milwaukee Brewers. But their return to Boston will be a short one, as they only get a three-game home series against the Tampa Bay Rays before hitting the road again.

