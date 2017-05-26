Red Sox Closer Craig Kimbrel Having Remarkable Start To 2017 Season

Share this:

Boston Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel is on another level in 2017.

In 20 games in 2017, Kimbrel has been unhittable and currently has a 2-0 record with 12 saves, 0.87 ERA, and 40 strikeouts in 20.2 innings pitched.

The Red Sox closer has seemed to have found his groove and returned to his all-star caliber with his 98 mph fastball and absolute baffling curveball.

For more on Kimbrel’s remarkable start to the 2017 season, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images