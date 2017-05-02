Red Sox Commit Four Errors In Sloppy 5-2 Loss Vs. Orioles In Series Opener

Share this:

The Red Sox lost 5-2 to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night after a sloppy performance in the field for Boston’s defense.

The Red Sox committed four errors in the game, three of which came in the bottom of the eighth inning that led to three more runs scored for the Orioles.

The Red Sox can’t seem to find a solution at third base, with Marco Hernandez and Pablo Sandoval combining for nine errors total this season.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images