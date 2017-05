Share this:

Former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz was recently given an honorary degree from Boston University.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava and Budweiser Fan Of The Game took to Loretta’s Last Call on Lansdowne Street to find out what lessons Big Papi has passed on to Sox fans.

Watch the video in the player above to find out what fans had to say.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com