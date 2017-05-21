Red Sox Going Through Tough Times During Four-Game Series In Oakland

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox’s current road trip got off to a good start, as the Sox swept a short two-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

But it’s been a different story in Oakland so far.

Boston has yet to win in the four-game series, as it dropped its third straight Saturday afternoon 8-3.

Hear what second baseman Dustin Pedroia had to say about the recent tough times in the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images