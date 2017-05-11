Red Sox Historian Gordon Edes Sits Down With Christian Vazquez In Two-Part Interview

Share this:

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez is off to a great start in the 2017 season.

Vazquez is well known for his defensive skills behind the plate for Boston, but lately he has been impressive at the plate with his bat.

Red Sox team historian Gordon Edes sat down with Vazquez in an exclusive two-part interview with the Red Sox catcher.

Check out the first part in the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images