Red Sox Historian Gordon Edes Sits Down With Hanley Ramirez In Three-Part Interview

Boston Red Sox DH Hanley Ramirez has come a long way during his 13 year career in the major leagues.

Ramirez started his career with the Red Sox after signing as an international free agent in 2000 and made his major league debut in 2005. Since then, he has played with the Florida Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers before returning to Boston in 2014.

Red Sox team historian Gordon Edes sat down with Ramirez in an exclusive one-on-one interview in a three-part series.

Check out Part one in the three-part series in the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Part two will air during Red Sox pregame coverage on Thursday and Part three will air on Friday.

Thumbnail photo from Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images