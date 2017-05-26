Red Sox First Pitch

Red Sox Honor President John F. Kennedy’s Legacy On Memorial Day Weekend

by on Fri, May 26, 2017 at 7:02PM
On Monday May 29, 2017, we celebrate what would have been John F. Kennedy’s 100th birthday and his legacy of giving back to the community.

One of President Kennedy’s most enduring legacies is the revolution he and many others started was to create inclusive communities and schools for children with intellectual disabilities.

Chairman of the Special Olympics, Tim Shriver, joined NESN’s Tom Caron on “Red Sox First Pitch,” to talk about how the Boston Red Sox and the JFK Library and Museum continue to honor Kennedy’s legacy.

Check out the full interview with Shriver in the player above.

 

