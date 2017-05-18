Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Sitting Courtside For Celtics-Cavs Game 1

Share this:

Tweet







BOSTON — The Celtics are receiving plenty of support from fellow Boston athletes during the 2017 NBA playoffs.

A number of big sports figures are in attendance for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

The most notable star is David Ortiz. The Boston Red Sox legend retired after last season, and is sitting courtside wearing a Boston Bruins hat.

UFC president Dana White also is in attendance, as well as actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse (aka McLovin from “Superbad”).

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images