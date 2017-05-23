Red Sox Look To Carry Momentum Over To Three-Game Series Vs. Rangers

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox open a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

Boston will try to carry over momentum from a convincing 12-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The Red Sox are still trying to find out just who they are as a team with questions surrounding the starting rotation and streaky offense.

For more on the Red Sox attempting to turn things around, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.