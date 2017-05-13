Red Sox Looking For Answers At Third Base With Absence Of Pablo Sandoval

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox have had four different players man the hot corner so far during the 2017 season.

While Pablo Sandoval is out of the lineup with a knee injury, Josh Rutledge, Marco Hernandez and Deven Marrero each have had an opportunity to play the position with mixed results.

To hear Tom Caron and Tim Wakefield break down the Red Sox’s third base options, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Warehouse.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images