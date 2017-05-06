Red Sox Notes: Eduardo Rodriguez’s Outing Squandered In Loss To Twins

Share this:

Boston Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez wasn’t brilliant against the Minnesota Twins, but the left-hander put his team in a good position to pick up the win.

The left-hander hurled six innings Friday night at Target Field, giving up only three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts.

Unfortunately for Rodriguez, the Red Sox only mustered up one run off Twins starter Phil Hughes, who entered Friday’s contest with a 5.06 ERA. Boston would mount a comeback to tie the ballgame in the ninth inning, but Joe Mauer’s walk-off blast lifted Minnesota to a 4-3 win.

Squandering strong outings from starting pitchers has become a trend for the Sox through the first month-plus of the 2017 campaign. In fact, Boston only has scored five or more runs in three of its last 10 contests.

This trend especially is cause for concern given the current state of the Red Sox starting rotation. There’s no timetable for David Prices’s return and Steven Wright’s knee surgery will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Boston’s inability to capitalize on strong outings from its starters has translated into a mediocre 15-14 record. If the Red Sox offense starts to wake up, and the pitching continues its torrid pace, the Sox could begin to distance themselves from the pack in the American League East.

If not, these frustrating losses will continue to rack up.

Here are some other notes from the game.

–The Red Sox did show some resiliency in the ninth inning. Chris Young came up clutch with a pinch-hit, two-RBI base knock to tie the ballgame.

–Jackie Bradley Jr.’s struggles continued Friday. The Boston center fielder went 0-for-4 at the plate, moving his season batting average down to .175.

–Mauer’s walk-off home run was the first of his 14-year MLB career.

–Andrew Benintendi blasted his fourth home run of the season in the fourth inning, putting him one behind Hanley Ramirez for the team lead.

–Josh Rutledge made his second straight start for the Red Sox at third base and went 2-for-4 at the plate with two singles.

–Matt Barnes was in pure shock after giving up the walk-off shot to Mauer.

“That pitch was six or seven inches above the strike zone,” Barnes said, as aired on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “But he’s been in the league for a long time, he’s a great hitter.”

