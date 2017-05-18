Red Sox Notes: Pablo Sandoval’s Return Could Bring Stability To Third Base

Share this:

Third base has been a revolving door for the Boston Red Sox all season, but help could be on the way soon.

Pablo Sandoval, who has been on the disabled list since April 23 with a right knee sprain, will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday night, manager John Farrell told the media prior to Wednesday’s win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

“He’s been down roughly four weeks now, so there’s going to be some timing to regain at the plate,” Farrell said, per the Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato. “Want to see the mobility and the range at third base. We don’t have a date marked that he’s returning to us, but he needs to get some repetition.”

Sandoval was hitting just .213 with four errors at the hot corner before he landed on the 10-day DL, and he is unsure of how long his rehab assignment will last.

“I don’t know how much time I’m going to need,” Sandoval said, per Mastrodonato. “I just want to focus to have a nice rehab and feel healthy. That’s one of the things that I’m looking forward to, feel 100 percent to be back on the field and play the game.”

Sandoval will take the field with another member of the Red Sox who is looking to make his return to Fenway Park soon, David Price.

The left-hander is scheduled to throw between 80-90 pitches and could rejoin the Red Sox’s rotation after that.

As for Sandoval, he will be the designated hitter for the first few games, but the Red Sox could certainly use a stable presence at third base, and Sandoval can provide that when he’s healthy.

Here are more notes from Red Sox vs. Cardinals.

— Brock Holt was back in the lineup for Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday. Holt was removed during Monday’s game with symptoms of vertigo.

— On Friday night, the Pawtucket Red Sox will have over $70 million in payroll in their starting lineup. Price, Sandoval and Holt will be joined by Rusney Castillo and Allen Craig. For comparison, the Tampa Bay Rays entire Opening Day payroll was under $70 million.

— Rick Porcello has given up 66 hits on the season which is the most in Major League Baseball.

— Andrew Benintendi is hitless in his last 26 at-bats after going 0-for-5 on Wednesday.

— Xander Bogaerts recorded two triples during Wednesday’s game. He became the first player to achieve the feat for the Red Sox this season, but four players accomplished it for Boston during the 2016 campaign.

