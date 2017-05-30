Red Sox Place Dustin Pedroia On 10-Day DL, Activate Pablo Sandoval

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox will be without their starting second baseman for at least a week and a half.

The Red Sox on Tuesday placed Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day disabled list with a left wrist sprain. Manager John Farrell confirmed earlier Tuesday that an MRI on Pedroia’s wrist revealed no structural damage, but did note Pedroia was experiencing soreness and swelling.

It appears Pedroia could be on the shelf for quite some time, though. The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham reported, citing a major league source, that the 33-year-old veteran is expected to miss “at least” two weeks with a “severe” wrist sprain. MassLive.com’s Jen McCaffrey also reported that Pedroia is heading to the DL but couldn’t confirm Abraham’s timetable.

Boston also activated third baseman Pablo Sandoval from the 10-day DL to fill Pedroia’s spot on the 25-man roster. Sandoval hasn’t played since April 23 due to a sprained knee and has spent the past few days on rehab assignment in Triple-A Pawtucket. He hit just .160 (4-for-25) in seven games for the PawSox.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images