Red Sox President Sam Kennedy Urges Fans To Report Unacceptable Behavior To Fenway Officials

The Boston Red Sox want Fenway Park to be inclusive for all fans to enjoy a fun day or night of baseball.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy joined NESN’s Tom Caron on “Red Sox First Pitch” before Tuesday night’s game at Fenway Park to discuss the Monday night incident that included Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones saying he had been the target of racial taunts from fans.

Kennedy urged all fans who witness unacceptable behavior to report it to Fenway Park fan representatives. This will help identify and remove fans from the ballpark who are exhibiting unacceptable behavior.

