Red Sox Prospect Report: Reassessing The Farm System Through First Quarter Of Season

Share this:

Tweet







It’s a weird time for the Boston Red Sox farm system, given the overhaul at the major league level in the last 18 months or so.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has made some splashy moves since taking over, and that’s taken quite the toll on the Red Sox minor league system. The list of the organization’s top prospects looks much different than it did even a year ago, but there are still some interesting names who could soon make headlines — either in the organization or as a piece in a potential trade to further shake up a major league team that has been mediocre through nearly two months of play.

We already assessed the big club through the first quarter pole, so now it’s time to check in on the farm with some of the club’s more interesting prospects.

Rafael Devers, INF, Portland

Good luck finding anything to complain about when it comes to Devers’ 2017 performance thus far. The Red Sox were aggressive with the 20-year-old, sending him to Portland where he’s the youngest player on his team and among the youngest players in the league. But he has been even better than he was in 2016, hitting .320 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs through only 35 games. He’s driving the ball better than he has at any point in his young career, while not sacrificing any contact with a strikeout rate consistent with his career. He’s actually become more selective, taking more walks in the process.

And man, the swing can be so pretty. In the slow-motion portion of the video below, you can see how he positions the bat perfectly to generate a whipping motion that allows him to drive the ball all over the ballpark.

There’s almost a little Robinson Cano in there without the pronounced leg kick.

Given Boston’s third-base issues, there’s going to be a natural inclination for some to want to see him called up like Andrew Benintendi last season, but it probably makes sense to keep Devers in Portland. He’s just so young, and it’s not worth potentially stunting his development because of an inability to find an actual major leaguer who can stick at third base.

Shaun Anderson, P, Salem

Anderson started the season at Greenville and dominated, striking out 37 in 38 2/3 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .211 batting average. The Red Sox promoted the 2016 third-round pick to Salem last week, and after struggling in his debut, he bounced back Sunday with six scoreless innings on just two hits with four strikeouts. Anderson was a reliever at Florida, but that’s in large part because the Gators were loaded on the mound. His repertoire more resembles a starter, and the Red Sox must be pleased with the work he has done while being stretched out since being drafted. His arsenal is relatively polished for the level he’s at, but you have to wonder when the lack of a true out pitch will catch up to him

Mike Shawaryn, P, Greenville

Like Anderson, Shawaryn is another interesting ex-college arm the Red Sox selected in the 2016 draft. His stats indicate a pretty incredible start to 2017 in Greenville where he has an organizational-best 6.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio (58 K’s, nine walks). As SoxProspects.com points, out, however, Shawaryn’s long-term projection probably places him in the bullpen.

And if you just watch him, you certainly see an arm angle that could be tough on right-handed hitters out of the bullpen. The ex-Maryland hurler probably will need to really establish his slider and/or changeup if he wants to really climb the ladder.

Michael Chavis, INF, Salem

Chavis didn’t hit better than .244 at any of his stops since the Red Sox took him in the first round back in 2014, but they took him out of high school and there obviously was going to be an adjustment period for an 18-year-old coming into pro ball. Now 21, Chavis looks like he has figured out something. He’s hitting .336 at Salem while showing the power stroke many thought he’d ultimately showcase with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs in just 33 games.

Ironically, the biggest adjustment Chavis says he’s made is to get back to the easy way of doing things.

“The success that I’ve been having right now is just from keeping things simple. Things I’ve done in the past — I try and wonder why I’m having success,” Chavis told MILB.com. “But something I’ve realized is that the success comes when I just let it come to me by allowing my natural talent to take over. I don’t try and chase results; I just focus on the process.”

That’s a pretty good idea when you have this kind of bat speed.

NOTES

Jay Groome, the high-school pitcher the Red Sox selected 12th overall in last year’s draft, has yet to return from an injury. He has appeared in only one game this season … Boston acquired Josh Tobias from Philadelphia in the Clay Buchholz, and he continues to be an interesting prospect. Tobias is hitting .345 with nine extra-base hits in Salem this season, although he is a little old (24) for that league … Sam Travis is playing like someone who wants a call-up. The first baseman is hitting .355 (22-for-62) with three homers and six doubles at Triple-A Pawtucket since May 3.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images