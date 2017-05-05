Red Sox Recall Deven Marrero, Option Brandon Workman To Triple-A Pawtucket

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox are putting some more infield help on their bench.

The club recalled infielder Deven Marrero from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday after optioning pitcher Brandon Workman to the PawSox following Thursday night’s 8-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. It’s Marrero’s second time on the big-league roster this season, but the 26-year-old didn’t play when he was with the Red Sox from April 6 to April 11.

With Marco Hernandez, Brock Holt and Pablo Sandoval all on the 10-day disabled list, the Red Sox are desperate for backup in the infield, especially at third base. Marrero will join the team in Minneapolis, where they are scheduled to play the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Marrero is batting .169 (12-for-71) with four runs, three doubles and four RBI in 19 games for Pawtucket.

