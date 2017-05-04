Red Sox Roster Moves: Marco Hernandez Placed On 10-Day Disabled List

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox’s third basemen are dropping like flies.

The Red Sox announced a series of roster moves Thursday, the first being that they’ve placed infielder Marco Hernandez on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder subluxation. Hernandez, who had been starting in place of the injured Pablo Sandoval, suffered the injury in the first inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles while fielding a ground ball.

Boston also announced it has transferred relief pitcher Tyler Thornburg to the 60-day DL and activated right-hander Kyle Kendrick to start Thursday night’s series finale against Baltimore.

With Hernandez, Sandoval and Brock Holt all currently on the 10-day DL, the Red Sox are desperately thin at the hot corner. Josh Rutledge, who replaced Hernandez on Wednesday, is next in line to start at third base, but he’s played just 30 games since the start of 2016. The Sox currently have 30-year-old utility man Chase d’Arnaud, whom they claimed off waivers last Thursday, listed behind Rutledge on their depth chart.

Thornburg still is rehabbing a sore throwing shoulder, and his move to the 60-day DL suggests he won’t be ready until at least June. Kendrick, meanwhile, is filling the rotation spot left by knuckleballer Steven Wright, who recently hit the 10-day DL with a left knee sprain.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images