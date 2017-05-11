Red Sox Roster Moves: Robbie Ross Jr. Called Up To Bolster Bullpen

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox’s bullpen has been worn thin over the past two days, but help is on the way.

The Red Sox recalled left-handed reliever Robbie Ross Jr. from Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday ahead of their afternoon series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers. The team optioned starting pitcher Kyle Kendrick to the PawSox to make room for Ross on the 25-man roster.

Ross has appeared in just four games for Boston this season after missing the club’s first eight contests due to a bout with the flu. He was sent down to Pawtucket on April 28, but the Red Sox’s bullpen has combined to throw 7 2/3 innings over the last two games, so Ross could provide some much-needed relief Thursday for starter Eduardo Rodriguez.

Kendrick, meanwhile, suffered through another rough outing Wednesday, allowing six runs on 10 hits over just 4 1/3 innings in a 7-4 loss to the Brewers. His demotion means Boston is down to four starting pitchers, but with an off-day coming Monday, the club can skip his spot in the rotation and conceivably not worry about a fifth starter until next Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images