Red Sox Still Looking For Answers In Back End Of Starting Rotation

The Boston Red Sox need some help in the back end of their starting rotation.

The Red Sox’s fourth and fifth starters have combined to go 5-9 with a 7.28 ERA and are averaging only 4 2/3 innings per start.

While Chris Sale, Rick Porcello and Eduardo Rodriguez have ranged from steady to dominant, the Red Sox have yet to find answers for the back end of their rotation and will need to make some decisions sooner rather than later.

To hear NESN’s Adam Pellerin, Jim Rice and Steve Lyons discuss the rotation, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

