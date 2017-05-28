Red Sox Teammates Praise Brian Johnson Following Complete-Game Shutout

Share this:

Saturday was quite the day at the ballpark for Brian Johnson.

The left-hander was called up to the big leagues by the Boston Red Sox for a spot start at Fenway Park, and he delivered a complete-game shutout in a 6-0 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Johnson already was sent back to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for the returning David Price, but he went out with some very nice, encouraging words from his Red Sox teammates.

To hear what the players said after Johnson’s stellar start, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.