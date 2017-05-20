Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineup: Drew Pomeranz Start, Jackie Bradley Jr. Sits For Boston

Share this:

Drew Pomeranz has the opportunity to lift his current team and hurt his former side.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher will start against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, looking to help his teammates win their first game in this four-game set after they lost the first two.

Pomeranz, whom Oakland traded to the San Diego Padres in December 2015, left his last start after just three innings due to arm tightness. He and the Red Sox are keen for him to deliver a quality start and receive plenty of run support in this outing.

Boston manager John Farrell has shuffled his deck, holding Jackie Bradley Jr., the Red Sox’s almost-hero Friday night, out of the lineup. Andrew Benintendi will play center field in Bradley’s place and drop to sixth in the batting order. Chris Young will play left field.

Toward the back end of the order, Christian Vazquez replaces Sandy Leon at catcher and Josh Rutledge is in for Mitch Moreland at first base.

Oakland will counter with Sean Manaea, whose season has been interrupted by injury. The left-handed pitcher returned from the disabled list Monday and allowed four runs in the Athletics’ loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox vs. Athletics game.

RED SOX (21-20)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Chris Young, LF

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Josh Rutledge, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (3-3, 5.29 ERA)

ATHLETICS (19-23)

Rajai Davis, CF

Mark Canha, RF

Jed Lowrie, 2B

Khris Davis, LF

Trevor Plouffe, 3B

Ryon Healy, 1B

Chad Pinder, DH

Josh Phegley, C

Adam Rosales, SS

Sean Manaea, LHP (1-3, 5.52 ERA)

