Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineup: Eduardo Rodriguez Gets Ball For Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox desperately could use a win during their final day in Oakland.

The Red Sox, who have dropped three straight games to the Athletics at O.co Coliseum, will aim to reverse their fortunes Sunday afternoon in the finale of the four-game series.

First baseman Mitch Moreland is back in the lineup Sunday after getting the day off Saturday. The 31-year-old veteran has started all but two games for Boston this season, and Saturday was the first game this season in which he didn’t receive an at-bat.

The rest of the Red Sox’s lineup remains unchanged behind starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who is looking to continue an impressive stretch. The 24-year-old left-hander has tossed five consecutive quality starts, the longest such streak of his career, and has allowed a total of eight runs over his last six outings.

Oakland will counter with its own overachieving starter in right-hander Andrew Triggs, who boasts a 2.12 ERA through eight starts and has held opponents scoreless in four of those outings.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox vs. A’s matchup.

RED SOX (21-21)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (2-1, 3.05 ERA)

ATHLETICS (20-23)

Rajai Davis, CF

Mark Canha, RF

Jed Lowrie, DH

Khris Davis, LF

Trevor Plouffe, 3B

Ryon Healy, 1B

Chad Pinder, 2B

Josh Phegley, C

Adam Rosales, SS

Andrew Triggs, RHP (5-2, 2.12 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images