Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineup: Hector Velazquez Set To Make MLB Debut

The Boston Red Sox will begin their four-game series in Oakland with someone new on the mound.

Hector Velazquez will make his Major League Baseball debut Thursday night at Oakland Coliseum. The 28-year-old right-hander, who came to the Sox via the Mexican League in February, has pitched well in his five starts for Triple-A Pawtucket, as evidenced by his 2-1 record and 1.55 ERA.

He will have help from (most) of the Red Sox’s usual faces in the field and at the plate, although there will be one noticeable omission from the starting lineup. Left fielder Andrew Benintendi, who’s in the midst of a dreadful slump, will start on the bench. Chris Young will start in his place and bat sixth.

Hanley Ramirez, meanwhile, will be back at designated hitter with Boston’s return to an American League field after a two-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Sox will face Oakland right-hander Sonny Gray, who’s only made three starts this season following a lat injury.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Cardinals matchup.

RED SOX (21-18)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Chris Young, LF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

Hector Velazquez, RHP (N/A)

ATHLETICS (17-23)

Rajai Davis, CF

Matt Joyce, RF

Jed Lowrie, 2B

Khris Davis, LF

Ryon Healy, 1B

Stephen Vogt, C

Trevor Plouffe, 3B

Chad Pinder, DH

Adam Rosales, SS

Sonny Gray, RHP (0-1, 3.78 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images