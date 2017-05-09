Red Sox Vs. Brewers Lineup: Mitch Moreland At First; Hanley Ramirez Sits

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox will continue riding their new-look lineup when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on Tuesday night.

Jackie Bradley Jr. remains out of the lineup as Andrew Benintendi will play center field, and Chris Young will bat sixth and play left field.

Without a designated hitter, Hanley Ramirez will begin the game on the bench and Mitch Moreland will start at first base.

The red-hot Sandy Leon will do the catching for left-hander Drew Pomeranz, who is coming off a win against the Baltimore Orioles in which he gave up two earned runs and struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings.

Milwaukee will counter with right-hander Wily Peralta, who hasn’t pitched into the seventh inning yet this season.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday night’s Red Sox vs. Brewers game.

RED SOX (17-14)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Chris Young, LF

Sandy Leon, C

Josh Rutledge, 3B

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (3-1, 4.00 ERA)

BREWERS (16-16)

Jonathan Villar, 2B

Eric Thames, 1B

Ryan Braun, LF

Travis Shaw 3B

Domingo Santana, RF

Manny Piña, C

Keon Broxton, CF

Orlando Arcia, SS

Wily Peralta, RHP (4-2, 4.88 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images