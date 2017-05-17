Red Sox Vs. Cardinals Lineup: Hanley Ramirez Out; Rick Porcello Gets Start

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox aren’t taking any chances with Hanley Ramirez.

Ramirez, who suffered a trapezius strain during interleague play last week while starting at first base, is out of the lineup once again Wednesday night for Boston’s matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

That means Mitch Moreland will get the start at first base and bat fifth, as the Red Sox will operate without a designated hitter in the National League ballpark.

Rick Porcello will make his 250th career start Wednesday night while hoping to improve on a string of solid outings. The 28-year-old right-hander has allowed three runs or fewer in five consecutive starts and has pitched at least six innings in all of those contests.

Sandy Leon will bat seventh and catch for Porcello in place of Christian Vazquez, who caught Eduardo Rodriguez in Tuesday night’s series-opening win against the Cardinals.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Cardinals matchup.

RED SOX (20-18)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

Rick Porcello, RHP (2-5, 4.01 ERA)

CARDINALS (21-16)

Dexter Fowler, CF

Tommy Pham, LF

Matt Carpenter, 1B

Jedd Gyorko, 3B

Yadier Molina, C

Aledmys Diaz, SS

Magneuris Sierra, RF

Kolten Wong, 2B

Mike Leake, RHP (4-2, 1.94 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images