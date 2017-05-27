Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineup: Dustin Pedroia Back As Boston Looks To Extend Streak

Share this:

Tweet







Brian Johnson will make his second spot start of the season for the Boston Red Sox when they face off against the Seattle Mariners, and he’ll have Dustin Pedroia back in the lineup to help him.

Red Sox manger John Farrell pulled Pedroia from Thursday’s game against the Texas Rangers after he reported some knee soreness, and the skipper kept the second baseman out of the lineup Friday as a precaution because of the wet weather at Fenway Park. But Pedroia is back for Saturday’s contest and will go back to his usual No. 2 spot in the order. Sandy Leon also will be back behind home plate and batting eighth after Christian Vazquez caught the Red Sox’s last three games.

Johnson’s first start with the Red Sox this season certainly wasn’t perfect, but Boston did win his outing against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 18. The left-hander gave up four earned runs on seven hits with two home runs and three walks but posted a respectable six strikeouts over five innings of work.

Johnson might have some of the pressure taken off of him, though, as the Mariners also are trotting out a less experienced pitcher in Rob Whalen. The 23-year-old right-hander has made just four starts with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers this season, and his last one against the Iowa Cubs on May 19 was his only quality outing so far.

Here are the lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Mariners matchup.

RED SOX (26-21)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

Brian Johnson, LHP (1-0, 7.20 ERA)

MARINERS (21-28)

Jean Segura, SS

Danny Valencia, 1B

Robinson Cano, 2B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Kyle Seager, 3B

Taylor Motter, LF

Guillermo Heredia, RF

Mike Zunino, C

Jarrod Dyson, CF

Rob Whalen, RHP (0-2, 4.09 ERA with Triple-A Tacoma)

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images