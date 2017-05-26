Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineup: Dustin Pedroia To Sit For Rainy Night At Fenway

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox will look to keep the good times rolling Friday night at Fenway Park, although they’ll have to do it without one of their usual faces in the lineup.

The Sox tied their season-high winning streak with their fourth straight victory Thursday night, as they topped the Texas Rangers 6-2 for a series sweep. But they also lost second baseman Dustin Pedroia following the fifth inning due to left knee soreness.

Boston manager John Farrell said Pedroia was removed as a precaution, but he won’t start Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Instead, Josh Rutledge will get the nod at second base and bat sixth.

Pedroia could play. But with the wet field and the fact he was sore last night, Farrell decided to hold him out. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 26, 2017

The Red Sox, meanwhile, will turn to left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez, who has been one of their most consistent pitchers this season. Rodriguez sports a 3-1 record and 3.10 ERA, and he’s pitched at least six innings while allowing three or fewer runs in each of his last six outings.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox vs. Mariners game.

RED SOX (25-21)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Josh Rutledge, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (3-1, 3.10 ERA)

MARINERS (21-27)

Jean Segura, SS

Guillermo Heredia, CF

Robinson Cano, 2B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Kyle Seager, 3B

Danny Valencia, 1B

Taylor Motter, LF

Ben Gamel, RF

Mike Zunino, C

Yovani Gallardo, RHP (2-4, 5.84 ERA)

