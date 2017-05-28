Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineup: Rick Porcello Aims To Extend Boston’s Streak

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox haven’t lost in over a week, and they’ll send their Cy Young winner to the mound Sunday to try to keep their winning streak going.

Rick Porcello gets the start for Boston’s series finale against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park, as the Red Sox go for the series sweep after winning 6-0 on Saturday. The Sox have won six games in a row dating to last Saturday, the longest active streak in the majors.

Porcello has struggled a bit lately, allowing a total of 11 runs over his last four starts. The right-hander pitched well in his last start against Seattle, though, striking out eight Mariners over eight innings on Aug. 3, 2016.

The Red Sox will roll out the same lineup that produced six runs Saturday, with Dustin Pedroia getting the start at second base after resting Friday and Sandy Leon doing the catching for Porcello batting eighth.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Mariners matchup.

RED SOX (27-21)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

Rick Porcello, RHP (3-5, 4.35 ERA)

MARINERS (21-29)

Jean Segura, SS

Ben Gamel, RF

Robinson Cano, 2B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Kyle Seager, 3B

Danny Valencia, 1B

Guillermo Heredia, LF

Jarrod Dyson, CF

Carlos Ruiz, C

Christian Bergman, RHP (1-2, 6.30 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images