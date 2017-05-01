Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Rick Porcello, Dylan Bundy Battle In Boston

Share this:

The last time the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles met there were some fireworks.

The American League East rivals will square off Monday night at Fenway Park for the first time since Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes appeared to throw at the head of Orioles third baseman Manny Machado.

Barnes returned from his four-game suspension for the incident in the Red Sox’s win over the Cubs on Sunday night, working a perfect 1-2-3 eighth inning.

Sandy Leon will do the catching for Rick Porcello in the first game of the four-game series, as Christian Vazquez gets the night off after catching three games in a row over the weekend.

Porcello will be opposed by Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy who has had a phenomenal start to the season, including seven shutout innings against the Red Sox on April 21.

Here are the lineups for Monday’s Red Sox vs. Orioles game.

RED SOX (13-11)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Marco Hernandez, 3B



Rick Porcello, RHP (1-3, 4.75 ERA)

ORIOLES (15-8)

Seth Smith, RF

Adam Jones, CF

Manny Machado, 3B

Mark Trumbo, DH

Chris Davis, 1B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

J.J. Hardy, SS

Ryan Flaherty, LF

Caleb Joseph, C

Dylan Bundy, RHP (3-1, 1.65 ERA)

