Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineup: Rick Porcello Gets Ball To Start Six-Game Homestand

The Boston Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Tuesday night after a six-game road trip that saw them go 3-3 overall and barely avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of the Oakland Athletics.

The Red Sox will send reigning American League Cy Young winner Rick Porcello to the mound Tuesday when they begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers.

Porcello has struggled against the Rangers in his career, going 5-4 with a 5.69 ERA, but he has gone 3-1 with a 3.81 ERA in four starts since 2013 against Texas.

Sandy Leon will do the catching for Porcello, and the Red Sox catcher has started to find his stroke at the plate of late. Leon has 12 hits in his last 34 at-bats, tallying seven RBIs and four extra-base hits over his last 10 games.

Porcello will be opposed by Rangers right-hander Andrew Cashner, who has not allowed more than three earned runs in any start this season.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday night’s Red Sox vs. Rangers game.

RED SOX (22-21)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

Rick Porcello, RHP (2-5, 4.23 ERA)

RANGERS (24-21)

Shin-Soo Choo, DH

Elvis Andrus, SS

Nomar Mazara, RF

Jonathan Lucroy, C

Rougned Odor, 2B

Mike Napoli, 1B

Joey Gallo, 3B

Jared Hoying, CF

Delino DeShields Jr., LF

Andrew Cashner, RHP (1-3, 2.45 ERA)

