Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineup: Sam Travis Makes MLB Debut, Chris Sale Starts

There will be a new face in the Boston Red Sox’s lineup when they take the field against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Sam Travis will be making his Major League Baseball debut for the Red Sox one day after being called up to the big leagues. Travis will provide Boston with much-needed depth at first base and a possible spark on offense. In 33 games with Triple-A Pawtucket this season, Travis is batting .286 with four home runs and 14 RBI. With Travis’ start, Mitch Moreland will get just his third day off this season.

Chris Sale gets the ball for the Red Sox on Wednesday night with an opportunity to make MLB history. The left-hander has struck out 10 or more batters in eight consecutive games, one shy of a major league record. He’ll face a Rangers club which currently is ninth in MLB with 382 strikeouts.

The Red Sox will be opposed by Rangers starter Martin Perez, who’s off to a mediocre start to the season with a 2-5 record and 3.71 ERA. With a left-hander on the mound, Chris Young gets the start for the Red Sox in left field and will bat fifth. Andrew Benintendi will move over to center field in place of Jackie Bradley Jr.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox vs. Rangers game.

RED SOX (23-21)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Hanley Ramirez. DH

Chris Young, LF

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Sam Travis, 1B

Sandy Leon, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

Chris Sale, LHP (4-2, 2.19 ERA)

RANGERS (24-22)

Delino DeShields, CF

Shin-Soo Choo, RF

Elvis Andrus, SS

Jonathan Lucroy, DH

Rougned Odor, 2B

Mike Napoli, 1B

Ryan Rua, LF

Joey Gallo, 3B

Robinson Chirinos, C

Martin Perez LHP (2-5, 3.71 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images