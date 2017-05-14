Red Sox vs. Rays Lineup: Hanley Ramirez Returns For Series Finale

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox will host the Tampa Bay Rays in their series finale on Mother’s Day at Fenway Park.

After missing the past three games with injury, Hanley Ramirez returns to the Red Sox lineup in his usual designated hitter spot and will bat fifth.

Drew Pomeranz gets the ball for Boston on Sunday, looking to rebound from his last start. The left-hander was shelled by the Milwaukee Brewers last Tuesday, giving up six runs on seven hits over just four innings of work.

This will be the second time Pomeranz has toed the rubber against the Rays this season. Though the Red Sox picked up the victory in the April 16 contest, Pomeranz struggled, giving up five runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Pomeranz will be caught by Christian Vazquez, who sat the last two games. And after a strong game Saturday afternoon, Deven Marrero returns to play third base and will bat ninth.

Here are the complete lineups for both teams.

RED SOX (19-17)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Deven Marrero, 3B

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (3-2, 5.23 ERA)

RAYS (18-21)

Steven Souza Jr., RF

Corey Dickerson, LF

Evan Longoria, 3B

Logan Morrison, 1B

Rickie Weeks, DH

Brad Miller, 2B

Tim Beckham, SS

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Jesus Sucre, C

Matt Andriese, RHP (2-1, 3.12 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images