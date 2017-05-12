Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Rick Porcello Starts, Hanley Ramirez Sits

Share this:

After a six-game road trip, the Boston Red Sox return home for a quick three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays starting Friday night at Fenway Park.

Boston will send reigning American League Cy Young winner Rick Porcello to the hill for the series opener. Porcello has been very strong as of late, as he’s only allowed two earned runs or less in each of his last four starts. He’ll be countered by Rays starter Alex Cobb, who’s yet to allow more than four runs in an outing this season.

Hanley Ramirez will be sidelined for the second consecutive game. The Red Sox slugger exited Wednesday’s contest against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning due to a right trap muscle spasm. In Ramirez’s absence, Chris Young will get the nod for Boston in the designated hitter spot and bat fifth.

And after sitting the last two games, Sandy Leon returns to the Red Sox lineup to catch Porcello and will bat eighth.

Here are the complete lineups for Friday night’s Red Sox vs. Rays game.

RED SOX (18-16)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Chris Young, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Josh Rutledge, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr, CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (2-4, 3.95 ERA)

RAYS (17-20)

Corey Dickerson, LF

Brad Miller, 2B

Evan Longoria, 3B

Logan Morrison, 1B

Rickie Weeks, DH

Colby Rasmus, RF

Tim Beckham, SS

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Derek Norris, C

Alex Cobb, RHP (2-3 3.56 ERA)

