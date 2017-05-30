Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineup: Chris Sale Makes His Return To Chicago

Share this:

Chris Sale will toe a familiar rubber Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Boston Red Sox ace spent his first seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox before being traded to the Red Sox on Dec. 6. On Tuesday, Sale will face his old mates for the first since being dealt, and the left-hander will look to build on his early-season success with Boston.

The hard-throwing lefty is 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA through his first 10 starts of the 2017 season while leading Major League Baseball with 101 strikeouts over that span.

Sale will be opposed by the man who has stepped into his old role as White Sox ace, Jose Quintana. The left-hander has gotten off to a rough start during the 2017 season, but he has fared well in seven career starts against the Red Sox, going 3-0 with a 2.87 ERA.

The Red Sox will be without Dustin Pedroia as the Red Sox second baseman was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left wrist sprain. Josh Rutledge will get the start at second base and bat second.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox vs. White Sox game.

RED SOX (27-23)

Mookie Betts, RF

Josh Rutledge, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Chris Young, LF

Sam Travis, 1B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Deven Marrero, 3B

Chris Sale, LHP (5-2, 2.34 ERA)

WHITE SOX (24-26)

Leury Garcia, CF

Melky Cabrera, LF

Jose Abreu, 1B

Todd Frazier, 3B

Avisail Garcia, RF

Matt Davidson, DH

Tim Anderson, SS

Kevan Smith, C

Yolmer Sanchez, 2B

Jose Quintana, LHP (2-6, 4.82 ERA)

